Ram Tarang: A musical tribute to Lord Ram

Top Bollywood singers, including Kailash Kher, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh, are among the 14 artistes who have lent their voice to “Ram Tarang”—-the music album having 14 songs dedicated to Ram Lalla. Ayodhya div commissioner Gaurav Dayal and owner of Vusic Records Pvt Ltd Vaibhav Saxena released the album on October 31. (Sourced)

Ayodhya Sanrakshan Evam Vikas Samiti (ASEVS) and Vusic Records Private Limited have recorded the album to mark the first anniversary of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22 next year.

Each song is a tribute to one divine chapter of Lord Ram’s life. The album brings to life Lord Ram’s entire journey from birth to exile and return to Ayodhya.

All the 14 songs have been recorded and two of them are already available on several music platforms. Remaining songs will be released in run-up to the anniversary celebrations of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2025.

The last song will be released on January 25 next year. A two minute introduction to ‘Ram Tarang’ official album is available on YouTube. Ayodhya divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal and owner of the Vusic Records Pvt Ltd Vaibhav Saxena released the album on October 31.

The project was conceptualised by divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal, who is also chairman of the ASEVS, and Mahendra Singh Tawar, another IAS officer.

“Ram Tarang is a musical tribute to Lord Ram, created with the goal of raising awareness about the values exemplified by his life as depicted in the Ramayana while fostering a deeper connection to our cultural heritage,” Dayal said. Ram Tarang is available on all prominent music platforms.

Besides the music album, the Ayodhya Sanrankshan Evam Vikas Samiti has also launched its official record label under which the album “Ram Tarang” has been released. The Samiti also owns its official YouTube channel, RamTarang Ayodhya Official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, 2020 and presided over the inauguration ceremony of the temple on January 22 this year.