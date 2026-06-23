Ram temple donation row: SIT submits interim findings, ‘recommends CEO, weekly audits’

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged irregularities in donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday submitted its interim report to Sanjay Prasad, additional chief secretary (Home), while seeking more time to complete the investigation. Ram temple (File photo)

Officials familiar with the report said it covers alleged cash theft, the disappearance of ornaments donated by devotees and a review of administrative practices at the temple. The SIT has recommended appointing a chief executive officer (CEO), introducing professional management systems, conducting mandatory weekly audits of donations and maintaining daily records of offerings received from devotees.

During the inquiry, the SIT questioned around 150 people, including Trust officials, temple staff and others associated with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The SIT also examined documents related to appointments made by Trust office-bearers, including those of security personnel and other staff deployed at the temple complex. Officials familiar with the investigation said several appointments were allegedly made without adequate screening and were influenced by recommendations or proximity to Trust functionaries.

The investigation is continuing, with the SIT examining financial records, administrative procedures and witness statements before finalising its findings. Officials said the final report may recommend criminal proceedings against those found responsible for the alleged embezzlement of donation money. “The SIT may recommend lodging an FIR against those found responsible for the alleged embezzlement of donation funds,” officials said

The SIT is expected to submit its final report to the state government after completing the investigation. The report will subsequently be placed before chief minister Yogi Adityanath for action on its findings and recommendations.

“The three-member SIT handed over its interim report to Sanjay Prasad, additional chief secretary (Home),” Lucknow divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant said. However, he declined to disclose details of the report. “The investigation is still going on and the final report will be submitted later,” Pant added.

The state government constituted the three-member SIT on June 13 following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The team visited Ayodhya between June 15 and June 20.

The SIT comprises Vijay Vishwas Pant, Lucknow divisional commissioner; Kiran S, inspector general of police (Lucknow Range); and Neel Ratan, special secretary (Finance).

Officials said the SIT may also recommend extending CCTV footage retention at the temple complex from the current 45 days to 180 days. The limited availability of digital evidence emerged as a challenge during the investigation, prompting the team to rely largely on statements from witnesses, suspects and temple officials.