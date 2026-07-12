Ram temple donation theft: SIT probe an eyewash, says Sachin Pilot

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the embezzlement of donations at Ram temple in Ayodhya is merely an eyewash. He demanded a probe monitored by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court to unveil the facts and to nail the “real” culprits. Congress leader Sachin Pilot at a press conference in Agra on Saturday. (PTI PHOTO)

The faith and feelings of crores are associated with the Ram temple built after the Supreme Court verdict but the allegations about embezzlement of donations have shaken their faith, Pilot said to reporters in Agra.

“Why are those who used to say ‘na khaunga na khane doonga’ (will not indulge in corruption, nor allow others to do so) silent on the issue?” he asked.

“Those visiting the Ram temple, rich or poor, used to donate according to their financial capacity. But now questions have arisen over this ‘chanda chori’ (theft of donations),” he said.

“People are baffled by the fact that it was not any outsider, but those entrusted with the task of guarding the temple property who are now found involved in this embezzlement in crores. Yet, efforts are being made to save the culprits instead of punishing them,” the Congress leader said.

“When it was the matter of another trust involving the National Herald, baseless allegations were levelled and action was initiated against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi when, in fact, there was not a penny involved in that matter,” Pilot alleged.

“The SIT is merely an eyewash aimed at finding scapegoats and only a Supreme Court-monitored probe can unveil actual culprits. Small entities, including a driver and staff members, are being blamed and facing action but big names are being saved,” he said.

Disbanding the Trust, which has lost public faith, is the need of the hour, Pilot said.

“Questions are being asked as to who appointed those officiating in the Trust. Why were resignations submitted and accepted if these high-profile people in the Trust were not at fault?” he said.

Terming the embezzlement of donations at Ram temple as the “biggest sin”, he said if the government’s intentions are clean, why is it not opting for a Supreme Court-monitored probe in the matter.