Ram temple opening: RSS, Margdarshak Mandal of sadhus finalising list of invitees

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Margdarshak Mandal of sadhus are finalising the list of prominent people and seers respectively who will be invited for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya on January 22 next year. Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) will take place in Ayodhya on January 22 next year. (Sourced)

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has asked the two organisations to prepare the list of 2500 prominent personalities and 4000 seers who will be invited for mega opening ceremony of Ram temple. The Trust is also collecting names of “Karsevaks” and their family members from districts across the country who laid down their lives during the Ram temple movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the mega opening ceremony of Ram temple after which it will be opened for devotees. The long list of invitees include prominent people of the country who have contributed immensely to their respective fields.

According to the Trust, the list includes names of sports personalities, former bureaucrats, IPS officers of renown who have executed exemplary tasks, army officers and recipients of Padma awards. “The list of invitees is being finalised. Soon, the Trust will start sending them invites,” said a member of the Trust.

“The RSS is preparing a list of prominent people who will be invited for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony. While, the Marg Darshak Mandal, highest body of seers, is finalising the list of 4,000 seers who will be invited,” said a member of the Trust.

“A separate list of Karsevaks who died during the Ram temple movement is also being prepared,” said Kameshwar Chaupal, a member of the Trust. “This task has been assigned to regions across the country. From every district across the country, names of such Karsevaks have been sought by the Vishva Hindu Parishad,” said Chaupal.

The Trust has already made it clear that politicians will not be invited for the ceremony. “Politicians are welcome after the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony is over. The Trust will not be able to attend politicians and accord them VVIP status on the opening ceremony of Ram temple,” said a member of the Trust.

The Trust has also issued an appeal to the elderly heads of various sects to come to Ayodhya in February, instead of January due to harsh winter conditions.

