Ram temple trust hands sacred rice to VHP volunteers for distribution in 5 lakh villages

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Sunday handed sacred rice (Akshata) to Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) volunteers and office bearers after Vedic rituals at makeshift temple in Ayodhya. The VHP volunteers will distribute the sacred rice in five lakh villages across the country between January 1 and January 15 inviting people for the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22 next year. VHP volunteers carrying the pitchers full of sacred rice at a ceremony in Ayodhya on November 5. (Ravinder Singh/HH)

Around 100 VHP volunteers from 45 regions from across the country were present in Ayodhya to receive sacred rice. Each volunteer was handed over five kg sacred rice in metal pitchers. Head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Acharya Satyendra Das and other priests performed the rituals.

According to Champat Rai, general secretary, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, the VHP volunteers will return to their respective regions with the sacred rice. “This sacred rice will be mixed with larger quantities according to the requirement. After Vedic rituals, it will be distributed from January 1 and the campaign will end on January 15,” Rai said.

“In the fortnight campaign, the VHP cadre will reach out to five lakh villagers,” he added. As per Hindu rituals, Akshata mixed with turmeric is sent as part of invitation for any ceremony. Distributing Akshata in five lakh villagers is an effort of reach out to people across the country and connect them with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla.

The extensive initiative, which is in line with the one taken during the Ram temple movement in 1980s, was approved by the board of trustees of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Ayodhya on October 7 last month. This campaign is part of the plan of the Ram Mandir Trust to symbolically associate as many people as possible with the Ram Mandir movement,” said a member of the Trust.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. From the next day, devotees will be allowed to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla.

