Ram Temple: UP govt to start helicopter services from six districts to Ayodhya. See fares

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to initiate helicopter services to Ayodhya from six districts in the state by the end of this month, news agency ANI reported citing a senior official on Wednesday. The helicopter service would be available only after prior booking. (For Representation)

According to an official statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) quoted ANI, “To facilitate the pilgrimage for Ram devotees and tourists visiting Ayodhya Dham by helicopter, the Yogi government is introducing helicopter services from six districts in the state.”

The Tourism Department will oversee this initiative, and interested devotees seeking an aerial view must make bookings for the service. As per the release, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the helicopter service from Lucknow.

The initiative is set to introduce an aerial darshan of Ayodhya city and the Ram temple for devotees. This aerial tour will cover prominent tourist destinations, including Ram Mandir, Hanumangarhi, and Saryu Ghat.

Services are set to commence from Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Mathura, and Agra. The helicopter ride can accommodate up to five devotees, with a weight limit of 400 kg, and devotees are allowed to carry a maximum of 5 kg of luggage.

Here are the fares

For 15 minutes:

The aerial tour, encompassing the Ram temple, Hanumangarhi, and Saryu Ghat, with a maximum duration of 15 minutes, will cost ₹ 3,539 per person.

3,539 per person. The helicopters will take off from the helipad near the Tourism Guest House along the banks of the Saryu River.

For 40 minutes:

The helicopter service from Gorakhpur to Ayodhya, covering a distance of 126 km in 40 minutes, is priced at ₹ 11,327 per person.

For 45, 50, and 55 minutes:

Devotees can opt for helicopter services from Namo Ghat in Varanasi, covering a distance of 160 km in 55 minutes, with a fixed fare of ₹ 14,159 per devotee.

14,159 per devotee. Services are available from Ramabai in Lucknow, covering 132 km in 45 minutes at the same fare.

Helicopter services can be accessed from the helipad near the Tourism Guest House in Prayagraj, covering 157 km in 50 minutes, with a fare of ₹ 14,159 per devotee.

14,159 per devotee. Devotees can also avail helicopter services from Namo Ghat in Varanasi, covering a distance of 160 km in just 55 minutes, with a fixed fare of ₹ 14,159 per devotee.

The government release mentioned that established fares for helicopter services apply for one-way travel, and devotees heading to Ayodhya Dham must pay the revised fare.

The schedule of helicopter flights to Ayodhya Dham will be adapted according to the number of devotees, ensuring a daily service from each departure point.

(With ANI inputs)