Ram temple: Year- long Vedic rituals from November
Lucknow: The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has planned a Vedic ritual for construction of Ram Mandir from November this year. The ritual will continue till December 2023 when the sanctum sanctorum of the temple would be completed and devotees would be allowed to worship the deity.
However, the ritual will be performed at a temple in Ram Kot locality and not on Ram Janmabhoomi campus.
Vedic acharyas from Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Chitrakoot and other religious places of the state will take part in the Vedic ritual called Sri Ram Chandra Pratik Shartha.
Specific time slots of 15 days will be allotted to priests who want to perform it.
The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has proposed Ganpati dharamshala in Ram kot locality where the ritual will be performed. A religious trust of Maharashtra has proposed to conduct the ritual. The Trust has accepted the proposal.
The Trust has proposed to complete construction of Ram temple by December 2023 when Ram Lalla (infant Ram) will be enthroned in the sanctum sanctorum.
According to the Trust, several Vedic rituals will be performed before the Ram temple comes up in Ayodhya. This ritual is among them and is of significance as it will be performed continuously till the sanctum sanctorum of the temple is opened for devotees.
It may be pointed out that construction of Ram temple is going on in Ayodhya. The foundation work has been completed and plinth is being laid. Thereafter the main structure of the temple will come up.
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
