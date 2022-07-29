Ranipur tiger reserve in Chitrakoot to be ready soon, says Yogi
LUCKNOW The Ranipur tiger reserve in Chitrakoot would be ready soon to become the fourth tiger reserve in Uttar Pradesh while the number of tigers in the state would also increase in the next census, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.
At present, Uttar Pradesh has tiger reserves in Pilibhit, Dudhwa and Amangarh and the tiger population in India is 2,900.
“Tiger is mentioned in the Vedas and ancient texts. In 2006, the number of tigers in the state was 106, which was reported to be 173 in 2018. And when the new tiger census is out, the number would be close to 200,” said the CM while virtually addressing a workshop on International Tiger Day on Friday. The event was organised in Gorakhpur’s Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath auditorium.
“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government has been sensitive towards tiger conservation. We planned the fourth tiger reserve in UP and the one in Ranipur will be ready soon,” said the chief minister, adding that a white tiger had been brought to the Gorakhpur zoo.
On Friday morning, the CM had tweeted: “Favourable conditions should be made for conservation of tiger, a symbol of courage and strength.”
“Gorakhpur zoo will soon get another white tiger. One female white tiger, Geeta, is already in the zoo and the second one will be brought from the Chennai zoom,” stated forest minister (independent charge) Arun Kumar Saxena, in his address.
Minister of state for forest KP Malik said 50% discount on ticket will be provided on Naag Panchami (August 2) for zoo visitors to see Cobra.
-
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
-
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
-
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
-
Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city's tally. Friday's case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that. The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data.
-
Punjab health minister Jouramajra asks Baba Farid medical varsity V-C Raj Bahadur to lie on dirty patient bed during inspection
Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was accompanied by deputy commissioner Dr Ruhee Dugg, Jaitu MLA Amolk Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers. The angry minister, however, asked the Baba Farid medical university vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, to lie on a patient bed. Former education minister and senior SAD leader Dr Daljeet Cheema said Raj Bahadur is a much-respected individual in the medical community. A doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said the conduct of the minister to belittle a renowned doctor was inappropriate.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics