Meerut brawl: New video shows cricketers beating cops with slippers

ByS Raju
May 17, 2023 05:14 PM IST

Circle officer of Civil Lines area Arvind Chaurasia said that a new report had been sent to senior officials, incorporating facts on the basis of the new video. “Let the officials examine the new evidence and take decision,” he said. Earlier, two cops were accused of beating two Ranji cricket players and suspended.

MEERUT Three days after two cops were accused of beating two Ranji cricket players and suspended, the incident took a new twist on Wednesday, with a video going viral on social media in which the cricketers were seen beating the cops with slippers.

Both players had an altercation with senior sub inspector Varun Sharma and SI Jitendra on Sunday evening over parking the police vehicle wrongly (Pic for representation)
Cricketer Prashant Choudhary, a resident of Nangla village in Inchauli area of Meerut district and his fellow cricketer Vineet Panwar of Shamli district are said to be Ranji players and practise at Bhamashah Park here. They also stay near the park.

Both players had an altercation with senior sub inspector Varun Sharma and SI Jitendra on Sunday evening over parking the police vehicle wrongly. The altercation turned into physical assault and later, on the complaint of the players both cops were suspended.

But the new video showed that the players too assaulted cops and so the circle officer submitted an additional report in the case.

To note, famous cricketers Bhuwaneshwar Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Karan Sharma and Priyam Garg practiced at Bhamashah Park and played for India.

