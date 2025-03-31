Rare long-snouted vine snake sighted at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh

The rare long-snouted vine snake (Ahaetulla longirostris) was sighted in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) on Saturday, marking its supposedly first-ever recorded appearance in Uttar Pradesh and only the second confirmed occurrence in India. The rare long-snouted vine snake. (SOURCED IMAGE)

Previously documented just once in Bihar, this green serpent’s unexpected appearance in the Palia Kheri division of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve has spotlighted Dudhwa’s rich biodiversity and the critical need to protect its fragile ecosystems.

According to forest department officials, the snake was found during a routine rhino release operation in the Kakraha Rhino Reintroduction Area-1, South Sonaripur, within Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. As a precaution, a team was clearing a termite mound near the release site to ensure no hidden hazards could endanger the rhino. When a JCB machine gently disturbed the mound, a green snake slithered out, startling the field crew.

Field biologist Vipin Kapoor Sainy secured the reptile, noting its slender frame, elongated snout, and vivid coloration—features that hinted at its rarity.

Joined by colleagues Rohit Ravi, Soham Pateker and Atharva Kerur, Sainy conducted an initial examination based on photographs of the snake. After meticulous verification, the team confirmed the specimen as Ahaetulla longirostris, a species so scarce that its presence in Uttar Pradesh had never been documented before.

“The find not only adds a new chapter to the state’s wildlife records but also underscores the ecological treasures hidden within Dudhwa’s sprawling forests,” Sainy said.

Sainy, alongside Rohit Ravi (senior project officer at WWF-India), and teammates Apoorva Gupta and Shushant Singh, carefully relocated the snake to a nearby termite mound. Reserve authorities opted to leave the original site undisturbed, recognising its role as a vital microhabitat for diverse species.

Dr H Raja Mohan, field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, hailed the rediscovery as a milestone for the region. “Dudhwa continues to unveil its hidden treasures,” he said. “The rediscovery of Ahaetulla longirostris is a testament to the reserve’s ecological richness and the importance of sustained research and habitat conservation.”

Dr Rengaraju T, conservator of forests and deputy director of DTR said it was “a momentous achievement for Indian wildlife conservation.”

“This finding makes it the second confirmed record in India and the first-ever in Dudhwa, Uttar Pradesh,” Dr Rengaraju elaborated.

“It highlights the importance of even the smallest ecological components, such as termite mounds, which provide crucial shelter for rare species. These microhabitats are often overlooked, yet their conservation is as vital as protecting larger wildlife species.”

He noted that the snake’s sighting coinciding with a successful rhino reintroduction operation amplified its significance, illustrating how conservation efforts for prominent species can inadvertently benefit lesser-known ones.

The long-snouted vine snake’s reappearance after decades of obscurity reaffirms Dudhwa Tiger Reserve’s status as a biodiversity hotspot. Spanning dense forests, grasslands, and wetlands, the reserve is already renowned for its populations of tigers, rhinos, and swamp deer. Now, with this historic sighting, it solidifies its reputation as a sanctuary for rare and elusive species, too.