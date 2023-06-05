Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Sacred Nepal rocks to be worshipped at Ram Mandir complex

Sacred Nepal rocks to be worshipped at Ram Mandir complex

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 05, 2023 12:30 AM IST

“After several tests, they (the Nepal rocks) were not found to be suitable for Ram Lalla’s idol as they’ve developed cracks,” a trust member said.

The two rare and sacred rocks brought from Nepal to Ayodhya will be preserved at the Ram Mandir complex even after they’ve been ruled out to be used in the making of Ram Lalla’s idol, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust that manages the temple, has decided.

Renowned sculptors are carving out three idols of Lord Ram from the rocks of Karnataka and Rajasthan. The best of them will be installed in the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple. (HT File)
According to a member of the trust, it was a tough decision to rule out the ancient rocks from Nepal for the idol. “After several tests, they (the Nepal rocks) were not found to be suitable for Ram Lalla’s idol as they’ve developed cracks,” the member said.

“However, the trust has decided to retain these rocks at the Ram Mandir complex itself so that devotees can worship them. They are devshilas and will be given full respect,” the member added.

Meanwhile, renowned sculptors are carving out three idols of Lord Ram from the rocks of Karnataka and Rajasthan. The best of them will be installed in the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple. “The trust has decided to use the Karnataka and Rajasthan rocks for Ram Lalla’s idol,” the member added.

