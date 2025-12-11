Rashtra Prerna Sthal: Officials review security, transport plan ahead of PM’s Dec 25 event

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the Rashtra Prerna Sthal on December 25, the Lucknow administration on Wednesday carried out an extensive inter-departmental review to streamline security, transport and public convenience arrangements for the high-profile event. Officials reviewed preparedness for crowd management, traffic movement, beneficiary coordination and essential services at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal. (HT File)

Divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant chaired a high-level meeting at the LDA’s Parijat Auditorium, attended by police commissioner Amarendra K Sengar, IG Tarun Gauba, the district magistrates of Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Barabanki, LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar, and senior officers from various departments.

Officials reviewed preparedness for crowd management, traffic movement, beneficiary coordination and essential services at the event site.

The availability of UPSRTC buses and other transport options for bringing beneficiaries from different districts was also assessed. The police commissioner directed all districts to submit details of allotted buses, supervisors, nodal officers and route plans by December 15. Buses will be marked with district-wise colour codes to avoid confusion. DMs and district police officers will oversee parking zones, crowd flow and traffic diversions.

The IG instructed police and intelligence units to finalise a detailed security blueprint covering the venue, approach roads, parking areas and high-density zones. Adequate police deployment, a centralised control room and strengthened emergency response systems will be ensured, he said.

Lucknow DM Vishak G directed officials to provide uninterrupted, standardised breakfast and drinking water for all beneficiaries. He also asked departments to ensure bus in-charges submit bank details promptly to streamline logistics.

The police commissioner said district-wise WhatsApp groups would be created for communication among transport teams, nodal officers and bus in-charges. Districts must update nodal and bus staff details in the prescribed format within the stipulated timeline, he added.

The divisional commissioner instructed the PWD, municipal corporation, health department and other agencies to prioritise stage construction, seating arrangements, entry and exit gates, signage, medical units, toilets, drinking water kiosks, lighting, sanitation and fire-safety measures.

He directed all departments to submit daily progress reports through the chief development officer.