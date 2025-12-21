Rashtra Prerna Sthal will be a powerful symbol of national pride: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lucknow on December 25 and the inauguration of the newly constructed Rashtra Prerna Sthal on the occasion of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary , the state government’s media cell said on Saturday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

According to the press statement, the chief minister chaired a high-level review meeting and said the landmark project would emerge as a powerful symbol of national consciousness, cultural heritage and pride. He said the statues of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee installed at the complex would inspire future generations to imbibe the ideals of national unity, humanism and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The CM described the Sthal as the Prime Minister's gift to Lucknow and a lasting tribute to India's great national leaders.

The CM directed officials to ensure that all arrangements related to security, traffic management, protocol, hospitality and crowd control meet the highest standards in view of the Prime Minister’s presence. He asserted that there would be zero tolerance for any lapse in preparations.

Reviewing arrangements for the expected gathering of nearly two lakh people from across the state, Adityanath assessed transport plans, parking layouts, bus routes, control rooms and medical facilities. He instructed that nodal officers be deployed for each bus cluster, parking zone and entry gate to ensure smooth coordination.

He directed the police and district administration to implement multi-layered security arrangements on VVIP routes, and at the helipad, the main venue and public congregation areas.

The CM also instructed that final work on landscaping, gardens, the museum, amphitheatre and beautification of approach roads be completed within the stipulated timeline. He stressed close coordination among departments handling media management, reception, cultural programmes and protocol to ensure time-bound execution.

Spread across 65 acres and built at an estimated cost of ₹230 crore, the Rashtra Prerna Sthal features 65-foot-tall bronze statues of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The complex includes a modern museum showcasing the lives and ideas of national leaders, a rally ground with a capacity of nearly two lakh people, an amphitheatre, meditation and Vipassana–Yoga centres, a cafeteria and other civic amenities.

Officials said the project has been designed with well-planned landscaping, clear zoning, ample parking and robust security arrangements to accommodate large public gatherings.

