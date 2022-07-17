Reconsider your decision to support Sinha: Shivpal to Akhilesh
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav in a letter to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday appealed to him to reconsider his decision to support opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the July 18 presidential election while referring to an old statement of Sinha calling SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav an “ISI agent”.
The letter of Shivpal, an SP MLA from Jaswantnagar, comes a day after Uttar Pradesh deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak hit out at Akhilesh over the issue. On their respective Twitter handles, both Maurya and Pathak had sought Akhilesh’s response over Yashwant Sinha’s old statement about the SP founder.
On the other hand, the SP described both the deputy chief ministers as “pracharjeevi” (propagandist) and asked them about the role of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders during the country’s freedom movement.
Maurya and Pathak shared an old newspaper clipping on twitter that featured Sinha’s statement referring to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav as an agent of Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Maurya shared the clipping from an English newspaper titled “Mulayam is an ISI agent” in which the allegation was made by Sinha.
Maurya shared the article and tweeted: “SP president Akhilesh Yadav, what will you say about the statement made by the person you are supporting for the post of president on Mulayam Singh Yadav!” Hours later, Pathak shared the same news clipping on the microblogging website and wrote: “By supporting the person who called Mulayam Singh Yadav an ISI agent, Akhilesh Yadav has once again presented the ‘sanskar’ of the SP before the state.”
Responding to these tweets, the SP, from its official Twitter handle, wrote: “Pracharjeevi Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, tell us what was the role of your leaders and party in the freedom movement of the country?”
On Saturday, Shivpal Yadav tweeted the clipping of the same newspaper that Maurya and Pathak had. Shivpal, however, also posted the copy of the letter he wrote to Akhilesh.
In the letter, Shivpal wrote: “...It is a strange paradox that the SP has supported such a candidate in the presidential polls who had called our guardian and inspiration Netaji--when he was the defence minister--an agent of the Pakastani spy agency ISI. It is saddening that the Samajwadi Party that once used to get angry on any attempt to insult Netaji, is today supporting such a person in the presidential elections. It appears that the entire party has become a butt of joke....I know my limits, you are the president of the SP. It is my suggestion that you pay attention to points mentioned and reconsider the decision”.
Voting for the presidential election will be held on Monday (July 18). The preparations for voting in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly are being finalised and the state’s main opposition SP’s ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has announced its support to Droupadi Murmu, the candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The SBSP has six MLAs in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle and PSP-L president Shivpal Yadav has already announced his support for Murmu.
Punjab MC polls: No question of tie-up with SAD, says Ashwani Sharma
Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma on Saturday rejected rumours of a possible alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) for the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Punjab. During his visit to Ludhiana to induct leaders from various parties into the BJP fold, Sharma said the party is in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) and are ready to fight municipal elections in the state.
Two caught trying to smuggle phone, drugs into Amritsar Central Jail
Two persons were caught trying to smuggle mobile phones, drugs and other banned items into the high-security Amritsar Central Jail. The accused have been identified as Yaqub Ali and Masqin of Vaironwal village of Goindwal Sahib subdivision in Taran Taran district. As per information, the Amritsar city police had got a tip-off about the plan to smuggle contraband into the jail and increased vigil.
Illegal meat factory case: Meerut police declare reward on ex-U.P. minister, his two sons
Police on Friday declared a reward of Rs 25,000 each on former U.P. minister Haji Yaqoob Qureshi and his two sons Imran and Feroz absconding since March 31 after a raid was conducted on Qureshi's meat factory which he had allegedly been running without renewal of its licence. Circle officer, Kotwali area, Arvind Chaurasia confirmed this. Both the properties are estimated to be worth Rs 125 crore, police said.
ITBP man shoots 3 colleagues before killing self at camp in J&K
An Indo-Tibetan Border Police man on Saturday fired at Singh's three colleagues before shooting himself dead at a camp in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The incident took place around 3.30pm at the Devika Ghat community centre in the district. The constable shot at his colleagues, leading to bullet injuries to a head constable and two constables, a senior ITBP officer said.
Delhi govt's claim of free electricity supply is a ‘propaganda’: Gautam Gambhir
BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital on Saturday, alleging that its claim of free electricity supply is a "propaganda". No immediate reaction to Gambhir's allegation was available from the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government. Gambhir claimed that "11 Lakh households in Delhi have to pay for electricity at Rs 10 per unit, which is one of the highest in the entire country".
