Record 2.88 lakh metric tonnes paddy procured in UP’s Prayagraj

A record 2.88 lakh metric tonnes of paddy procurement against the target of 2.73 lakh metric tonnes (105% of the target) has been achieved in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district this financial year, said district food and marketing officer Avinash Chandra Sagarwal. The procurement process commenced on November 1 last year and concluded on February 28 this year, he added. Paddy being procured at a centre in Prayagraj. (HT file)

During the same period last year, 2.73 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured, while in the financial year 2023–24, the figure stood at 2.10 lakh metric tonnes. The consistent increase in procurement highlights the district’s growing efficiency and outreach among farmers, officials say.

According to Sagarwal, 177 procurement centres were established this year—11 more than last year’s 161 centres. Officials say a key highlight of this year’s procurement drive was the prompt payment system.

Farmers received direct payments into their bank accounts within 48 hours of selling their produce. By the final date of procurement, a total of ₹66,338.45 lakh had been directly transferred to the bank accounts of 47,714 farmers in the district.

To streamline the process and eliminate middlemen, the government implemented an OTP-based single registration system. Payments were made directly into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, ensuring transparency and efficiency. Paddy procurement at centres was carried out using e-PoP (electronic point of purchase) devices, further strengthening the digital monitoring system.

Officials said the adoption of digital systems, expansion of procurement centres and swift payment mechanisms have significantly boosted farmers’ confidence in the government. The initiative has ensured that farmers receive fair prices for their produce in a timely and transparent manner.