Recruit 10,000 cops in next 100 days: CM Yogi Adityanath tells police dept
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday held a meeting with senior officials of the police department and directed them to recruit at least 10,000 police personnel in the next 100 days.
Later in the day, the state home department approved filling up of 5,381 posts already created in the cybercrime, forensic science, social media, STF and the ATS wings among others.
With the beginning of the second innings of the Yogi Adityanath government, the chief minister has been holding review meetings of various departments and issuing necessary directions to further strengthen governance.
Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said that in compliance with instructions of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, approval for new posts is also being given to ensure the availability of manpower as per requirement in the police force and make the police administration better.
Awasthi said that out of the 5,381 posts, 86 are gazetted category posts and 5,295 non-gazetted.
According to an official statement, the chief minister has also instructed that from the first day of Navratri (Saturday), the police department should run a special campaign for the safety of girls, and the Anti-Romeo squad be activated near the schools and colleges.
"From the first day of Navratri, the police department will start a special campaign pertaining to women's safety. 'Anti-Romeo' squads will be activated near schools and colleges. In the evening, the police will undertake foot patrolling in the busy markets and crowded places," the statement said.
'Anti-Romeo' squads were formed soon after Yogi Adityanath assumed office of the chief minister in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, thereby fulfilling the BJP's election promise to 'protect the honour of women' once the party comes to power.
Dressed in plain clothes, the sleuths -- both men and women -- are generally deployed at public places like colleges, shopping malls, markets, parks, bus stands, stations and even schools.
Meanwhile, an Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson said the chief minister has directed the state's home department to expedite fixing priorities under the 100-day work plan.
Instructions were also issued at the Thursday late night review meeting of the home department to initiate tough action against criminals, mafia elements, and seize or destroy their illegal properties.
The chief minister also laid emphasis on co-ordination among the intelligence department, the STF and the ATS. Instructions were issued to identify top 10 criminals in every police station area and initiate stringent action against them.
He also emphasised on the use of technology to control crime.
Sanitation workers’ death: Demand for action against private agency
Lucknow Municipal Corporation corporators on Friday kept up the pressure on authorities over the death of two sanitation workers while cleaning a sewer in Sadatganj area on Tuesday, even as they demanded action against the private agency that was given the contract to clean sewers. Another corporator Girish Mishra said, “The agency given the sewer cleaning work was not performing the task properly and also not following norms.”
Businesses welcome decision to withdraw Covid curbs, leave face mask decision to consumers
Mumbai: After two years of on and off lockdown and strict curbs to control the spread of Covid-19, the state government's decision to lift all restrictions from April 1 in Maharashtra was a welcoming change for industries and businesses. Viren Shah, president, of the Federation of Retail Traders welfare association- Maharashtra (FRTWA), echoed the sentiment. “The cycle will come back to normal,” he said. “This depends on the customers. We don't force them,” he added.
Ten more arrested over UP Board question paper leak
Ten more people were arrested on Friday in connection with the leak of class 12 English paper of the Uttar Pradesh secondary education board, police officials said. They said the total number of arrests in the case had now gone up to 34 since Wednesday. The class 12 English examination was cancelled in 24 districts on Wednesday after the paper was leaked.
Rename Farrukhabad as Panchal Nagar, BJP MP urges Adityanath
KANPUR BJP MP from Farrukhabad, Mukesh Rajput, on Friday wrote to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding that Farrukhabad district be renamed as Panchal Nagar or Aparkashi. Elaborating on the history of the district, the MP said that in the times of the Mahabharat, the area was called Panchala, the kingdom ruled by Pandava queen Draupadi's father Drupad. The letter, a copy of which is with HT, was sent to the chief minister on April 1.
Congress demands release of scribes ‘held for exposing Board paper leak’
Congress party members on Friday demanded that the journalists, arrested in Ballia for allegedly exposing the paper leak of the UP Board examination on Wednesday, be released immediately. A delegation, led by Varanasi city Congress president Raghvendra Chaube, sent a memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel, wherein they said that journalists Digvijay Singh, Ajit Ojha and Manoj Gupta of Ballia were arrested for publishing the news regarding the paper leak and demanded their release.
