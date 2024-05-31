Reduce power cuts, make drinking water freely available: Yogi tells administration

LUCKNOW In view of the extreme weather conditions and deaths due to suspected heat stroke, chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued a slew of guidelines on Friday instructing the administration to address power, water and health woes of citizens braving the heatwave. Adityanath instructed that a daily bulletin of weather forecast should be issued from the level of the Relief Commissioner’s office. (File Photo)

“There should not be unnecessary power cuts anywhere. If needed, make arrangements to buy additional electricity. Problems like burning of transformer/falling of wire, tripping should be resolved without delay. Officers should attend consumers’ phone calls and there should not be any dispute. If any problem arises, then the senior officer should immediately reach the spot himself,” the CM stated in his order.

Drinking water should be kept at public places in all municipal bodies/rural areas and there should be arrangement of drinking water at various places in the market/main roads. Cooperation of social/religious organizations should also be taken in this work and water should be sprinkled regularly on roads, he said.

“Supply should be ensured through tankers in the areas most affected by water shortage. There should not be shortage of drinking water anywhere,” the CM said while also instructing officials to take special care of the cleanliness of all religious places like Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura etc.

Adityanath instructed that a daily bulletin of weather forecast should be issued from the level of the Relief Commissioner’s office.

Supply of drinking water in cities should be done as per the prescribed roster while all handpumps should be kept functional and rural drinking water schemes should be operated smoothly, he added.

“Drinking water facilities and shade should be arranged at public places for cattle, dogs etc. Make the public aware about keeping water and grains in small pots for birds,” he said.

Adityanath said people should be made aware of the symptoms of heatwave and its prevention. “Provide immediate medical facilities to everyone in case of illness. People affected by heatwave should be treated immediately in hospitals/medical colleges,” he instructed officials.

“In view of Bada Mangal, ensure that cleanliness, traffic and other arrangements are smooth in Lucknow,” he said.

HEATWAVE ACTION PLAN IN ZOOS/SANCTUARIES

Heatwave action plans should be effectively implemented in zoological parks/sanctuaries too to help wild animals combat the gripping heatwave. There should be proper arrangement of fodder and water for livestock in cow shelters, he said.

There should be proper arrangement of green fodder and water for livestock in cow shelters. Continue the process of vaccination of animals before the rains, officials were told.

‘FIRE BRIGADE SHOULD BE ALERT’

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also directed the administration to take special precautions in view of fire accidents during the summer season. In the instructions given to the fire department, he said that fire stations in all the districts should remain active 24×7, so that any fire accident can be dealt with effectively.

He said all the district magistrates should ensure that if there is any fire accident, ration and other essentials be immediately made available to the affected people. In case of loss of life, animal loss or damage to the crop, the affected people should be immediately provided the permissible compensation amount.