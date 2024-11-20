The association of reemployed government doctors (ARGD) has urged the state government to raise the maximum age for reemployment of retired doctors from the current 65 to 70 years. The association argued that this move would help address the ongoing shortage of medical professionals in government services. Reemployed govt doctors push for age limit raise to 70

Reemployment of retired doctors was introduced to mitigate the state’s deficit of medical staff. Currently, there is a gap of 7,000 doctors in the state, with 19,000 sanctioned posts, of which only 12,000 are filled. To address this, 1,000 additional positions were created for retired doctors, although the impact has been limited.

“The retirement age for doctors is set at 62, but those serving till level IV, who leave administrative posts, can extend their service until 65. However, doctors in levels IV and above are not rejoining in large numbers, which is hindering the effectiveness of the reemployment initiative,” said the ARGD in a letter to the president of the provincial medical services association, a body representing government doctors in the state. The letter has been forwarded to the health directorate for review.

At present, the state has made available 500 positions each for specialists and MBBS doctors under its reemployment scheme. Additionally, the national health mission (NHM) offers contracts to doctors, allowing them to continue working until the age of 70. Currently, more than 300 reemployed doctors are serving in various district hospitals across Uttar Pradesh, helping to alleviate the shortage of healthcare personnel in the state.