Refreshments, model booths, engaging more RWAs—How LDA plans to turn election day into a festival

With only a few days left for the Lok Sabha polls in the state capital, Lucknow Development Authority vice-chairman Indramani Tripathi unveiled a comprehensive blueprint that aims at increasing the polling percentage in the district, at a HT Spotlight initiative. The blueprint looks to transform the polling day into a festive occasion and provide enhanced facilities to Lucknowites at booths. Guests at HT Spotlight pledge to “vote in every election fearlessly and without being influenced by considerations of religion, race, caste, community, language or any inducement”, in Lucknow on Wednesday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

LDA’s strategy focuses on enticing voters to the polling booths by offering amenities designed to motivate their participation. Tripathi emphasised the importance of the coming Friday as a pivotal day for augmenting the turnout in the city. Over 400 representatives from housing societies and high-rises will be convening to finalise decisions taken during the HT Spotlight event.

Tripathi highlighted the LDA’s commitment to ensuring a memorable and celebratory voting experience for citizens. Plans include providing refreshments such as buttermilk and water at every booth, and establishing model booths in 14 high-rise buildings. Additionally, the LDA has collaborated with 80 builders responsible for various high-rise structures and row houses to engage residents in the voting process.

LDA also plans to distribute special cards to select office bearers of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to allow them to mobilize residents across buildings. Tripathi further disclosed plans to deploy five e-rickshaws at each apartment complex to ensure residents face no obstacles in reaching the voting centers.

As part of the initiative, proposals have been put forth to incentivize voters through a draw for certificates at each booth. Tripathi assured that suggestions from RWAs would be duly considered during an upcoming meeting at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

The concerted efforts by the LDA underscore a proactive approach towards enhancing democratic engagement and increasing the voter turnout.