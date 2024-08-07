Registration for BA in film, theatre and media begins at BBAU

The registration process for the newly introduced BA (Film, Theatre and Media) honours course at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) began on Tuesday. It will continue till August 17. (Pic for representation only)

“This is for the first time that the course has been introduced by the university. Besides, we are the first central university to introduce it. We have received a good number of applicants for the course. Admission is done based on the score in CUET exams,” said dean, School of Media & Communication, Govind Pandey.

As many as 50 regular seats are available in the course in which 20 are unreserved while 17, 8 and 5 seats are reserved for scheduled caste, scheduled tribes and economically weaker sections respectively. In addition to these, 10 self-financed seats are also available on the course.

The per semester cost to pursue the course in a regular seat will be ₹25,000 while on a self-financed seat a student will be required to pay ₹40,000.

“The students who will exit the course after first year will be given a certificate in ‘Camera Handling and Film editing’ while those who leave after second year will be awarded with a diploma in ‘Film, Theatre and Media production’. After completion of the three-year programme they will be awarded an honours degree while after the fourth year the students will be awarded with an honours with research degree,” said Pandey.

The course focuses on providing detailed knowledge about film, theatre and media production to the students and each semester will be completed in at least 90 working days, Pandey added.