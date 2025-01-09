Rehmankheda tiger: Fresh pugmarks but still no big cat

Fresh pugmarks of a tiger were spotted in Zone One of Rehmankheda, near the Central Institute for Sub-tropical Horticulture (CISH) on Thursday. Fresh pugmark of tiger in Rehmankheda (Sourced)

The search for the elusive tiger was conducted in Zone Three, particularly where pugmarks were found near Bahta Nallah, said Sitanshu Pandey, divisional forest officer, Awadh Range.

Officers of the forest department said it is possible that the wild cat might attempt to kill a bait again on Friday, which will be their opportunity to tranqualise it. Six baits, three in open and three in trapping cages are put up to lure the tiger to kill. Also, the sound of tigress and urine from tigress will be used.

The tiger had consumed about three kg meat in its last kill three days earlier.

Forest staff conducted search operations in Hafizkheda, Habibpur, Kushmaura, Haluapur, Allupur, Budhariya villages and met locals, also to make them aware about precautions they need to take against the tiger.

The tiger is wandering in a radius of 10 km in Rehmankheda which covers 11 villages and a research institute.

The forest department is planning to increase the number of tranqualising experts and teams for catching the tiger. The strategy is to allow the tiger to come close to the bait laid by the forest staff and tranqualise it. Three tranqualising teams, over two dozen camera traps and 70 staff members divided into different teams are on ground to catch the tiger, efforts for which have been on since December 14, 2024.

Zone One is the campus of the institute and nearby area, while Zone Two is the area around Meethenagar village and Zone Three in Ulhapur village and nearby areas.