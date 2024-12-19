Rehmankheda tiger trail: Forest dept hands out crackers to villagers to save themselves

Forest department officials distributed firecrackers among Rehmandkheda villagers to use if they felt that a big cat was somewhere around, even as a tiger continues to roam free in the region. Forest officials on ground in Rehmankheda (Sourced)

On Friday, experts with tranquiliser guns will accompany the search party.

“Firecrackers were distributed and shall be used by villagers to chase away the tiger if they spot it. According to the fresh pugmarks, tiger movement is in the same area in Rehmankheda towards Sitapur district side but not very far away from the Central Institute for Sub Tropical Horticulture,” said Sitanshu Pandey, divisional forest officer of Awadh Range.

The tiger was spotted four days ago. Pugmarks were spotted in Meethenagar and Sahilpura villages near a bridge, near a pond and near a railway track too. A day before the pugmarks were seen in Katauli village, which is near Kakori, while earlier they appeared in Gurudeenkheda.

“Thermal drones and camera traps are being used,” said Pandey and added that officials have asked for high power torches from Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

A decision to rescue the tiger will be taken in a day. “We are mapping the pugmarks and camera trap pictures at present. A strategy to rescue shall be taken in consultation with experts,” said Pandey.

According to officials, the wild cat is moving in a 10 km radius of Rehmankheda. Any movement beyond this radius will mean the animal is changing its path. At least half a dozen villages are under watch and villagers have been told to avoid going out alone even during the day. Locals have been asked not to leave home at night, even in a group.