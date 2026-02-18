Reinforce orders on officials’ response to MLAs: UP assembly speaker to government

Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Wednesday asked the state government to ensure that officials respond promptly to public representatives. Expressing concern over repeated complaints from MLAs, he urged the government to reinforce existing directives and hold officers accountable for non-compliance. UP assembly speaker Satish Mahana (Sourced)

Mahana issued the directions while delivering his ruling on a point of order raised by the opposition under Rule 300 on Tuesday. Opposition members said executive officers often fail to respond when legislators call them.

Addressing the House, Mahana asked parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna to issue clear instructions at the government level and strictly reiterate orders that have already been issued multiple times.

He said any failure by officials to follow government directives amounts to a violation of service rules. “If officials are not complying with the government’s orders concerning honourable MLAs, strict disciplinary action should be taken in accordance with the rules,” Mahana said.

He noted that several directives had earlier been issued in 2017, 2018, 2021, 2023 and 2025 instructing officials to remain responsive to public representatives.

Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey alleged that officials often fail to answer phone calls from public representatives during the debate on relations between the executive and elected representatives.

Other opposition members, including Kamal Akhtar and Sangram Yadav, also spoke on the issue, claiming that even MLAs from the ruling party face similar difficulties. The government, they said, had issued at least eight orders on the matter over the past five years.

“It is the constitutional responsibility of the administrative system to respect the jurisdiction and rights of the legislature and the judiciary, as outlined in the Constitution. Similarly, the legislature and judiciary are also expected to accord due importance to the jurisdiction of the executive. All the honourable members sitting in this House are representatives of the people and are committed to performing their duties in the public interest,” Mahana said.