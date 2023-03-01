Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Relief from hot conditions likely from March 4

Relief from hot conditions likely from March 4

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 01, 2023 12:06 AM IST

On the last day of February, the state capital saw its maximum temperature rise to 32 degrees Celsius, which is 3.9 degrees above normal. Similarly, many other cities also witnessed similar conditions as they recorded temperatures five notches above normal.

The ‘unusual’ heat experienced in February in many parts of Uttar Pradesh will likely start subsiding from March 4 under the impact of fresh western disturbance on the western Himalayan region, the meteorological department has predicted.

Prayagraj saw its mercury rise to 35.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state and 5.7 degrees above normal (For representation)
Prayagraj saw its mercury rise to 35.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state and 5.7 degrees above normal (For representation)

On the last day of February, the state capital saw its maximum temperature rise to 32 degrees Celsius, which is 3.9 degrees above normal. Similarly, many other cities also witnessed similar conditions as they recorded temperatures five notches above normal.

Prayagraj saw its mercury rise to 35.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state and 5.7 degrees above normal. Varanasi (34.5), Agra (33.7), Jhansi (33.6), Kanpur (IAF) 33.4, Fursatganj 32.6, and Aligarh and Basti (32) too sizzled in the high temperatures.

Lucknow met in-charge Mohd Danish said, “Day temperatures will continue to soar for another day or two. Thereafter, they will come down.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out