Relief, joy as more Ukraine evacuees return home

“We have reached home safe and wish that the remaining students also return safely from Ukraine,” said Amulya Yaduvanshi, an MBBS student, who was evacuated from Ukraine and reached Lucknow on Thursday.

Amulya returned with some other students at around 2 pm. They had reached New Delhi, from where they were sent to Lucknow by road. Other students were dropped off in different districts where they lived.

Students were welcomed by their parents and friends on arrival in Lucknow. “We spent sleepless nights since we got to know about the situation in Ukraine. As students started returning, it was a big relief for us,” said Seema Shukla, a SGPGIMS staff member, who went to receive her friend’s daughter.

“It was tough with the cold, as we had to spend time at a petrol pump till we crossed the border. Once we crossed the border, things were better. We were given food, warm clothes and other basic facilities,” said Amulya.

According to the office of Uttar Pradesh relief commissioner, 2501 people/students from Uttar Pradesh were stuck in Ukraine and 227 of them had returned by Wednesday. On arrival In India the students are being provided food and lodging at UP Bhavan in New Delhi.