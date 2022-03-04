Relief, joy as more Ukraine evacuees return home
“We have reached home safe and wish that the remaining students also return safely from Ukraine,” said Amulya Yaduvanshi, an MBBS student, who was evacuated from Ukraine and reached Lucknow on Thursday.
Amulya returned with some other students at around 2 pm. They had reached New Delhi, from where they were sent to Lucknow by road. Other students were dropped off in different districts where they lived.
Students were welcomed by their parents and friends on arrival in Lucknow. “We spent sleepless nights since we got to know about the situation in Ukraine. As students started returning, it was a big relief for us,” said Seema Shukla, a SGPGIMS staff member, who went to receive her friend’s daughter.
“It was tough with the cold, as we had to spend time at a petrol pump till we crossed the border. Once we crossed the border, things were better. We were given food, warm clothes and other basic facilities,” said Amulya.
According to the office of Uttar Pradesh relief commissioner, 2501 people/students from Uttar Pradesh were stuck in Ukraine and 227 of them had returned by Wednesday. On arrival In India the students are being provided food and lodging at UP Bhavan in New Delhi.
-
Russia-Ukraine agree on humanitarian corridors, 22 die in Chernihiv: Top updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his 90-minute phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, said that his country will achieve its goals of the military operation in Ukraine no matter what.
-
Zelenskyy calls for Putin to ‘sit down’ for negotiation, says ‘I don’t bite'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any kinds of talks between him and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are “more important than shots”, adding that it was the “only way to stop the war” between the two countries.
-
Russian foreign ministry says Ukraine invasion ‘result of anti-Russia policy’
The Russian foreign ministry in another statement on Twitter said that the “anti-Semitism, xenophonia, racial discrimination flourishing in Ukraine today” are “exactly” what the Vladimir Putin's side has been “talking about tirelessly” for the last eight years.
-
IND vs SL: Entire credit for where we stand goes to Virat, says skipper Rohit
Forty-three Tests old, Rohit thanked Virat Kohli for leading the team to a position of strength ahead of his first Test as captain.
-
Russian troops have occupied govt building in Kharkiv, says Kherson governor
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who regularly addresses his people via videos, said that the country's defence lines were holding the Russian forces. He added that there has been no breather in missile strikes by Moscow that have transformed Kharkiv and Ukraine's capital Kyiv into a rubble.