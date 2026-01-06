Religious conversion row: Police intensify efforts to arrest absconding doctor

Multiple teams have been deployed across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand with police intensifying efforts to arrest the absconding doctor, Rameezuddin Naik, in connection with the alleged KGMU religious conversion case, officials said on Tuesday. Five teams have been formed to trace the accused doctor, who has been evading arrest by frequently changing locations. (For representation)

A non-bailable warrant had already been issued against the accused, police said, adding that the reward for information leading to his arrest had also been increased from ₹25,000 to ₹50,000 on Monday.

DCP (west) Vishwajeet Srivastava said search operations had been intensified and efforts were underway to apprehend the accused at the earliest.

On Monday, police arrested Rameezuddin’s parents, claiming they played a key role in the alleged religious conversion and forced miscarriage of two women medical students -- one studying at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow and the other at a medical college in Agra. Salimuddin, 70, and his wife Khateeja, 67, were arrested from a rented flat in Thakurganj area of the city, Srivastava said.

“Both the survivors have given written testimonies before a magistrate, stating that they were forcibly converted, sexually exploited and subjected to miscarriage by the doctor with his parents’ involvement,” said a police officer privy to the investigation.

It may be noted that on December 23, 2025, a KGMU student had submitted a written complaint at Chowk police station, alleging that her senior established physical relations with her under the pretext of marriage and later forced her to terminate her pregnancy. She further alleged that she was forced to convert her religion.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections related to rape, miscarriage and marriage by deceit under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 3 and 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

Another woman medical student from Agra accused Rameezuddin of sexual assault, forced religious conversion and miscarriage. Police said the alleged role of the accused’s family members surfaced during the course of investigation.