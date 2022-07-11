Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Religious tourism in UP: Naimisharanya to be developed on lines of Ayodhya and Kashi
lucknow news

Religious tourism in UP: Naimisharanya to be developed on lines of Ayodhya and Kashi

The government has decided to develop Naimisharanya as Naimish Dham - a Vedic city and chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to acquire land for the project
While the geographical limits of the Mishrikh Naimisharanya municipality would be extended, the entire route of the panch kosi, 14 kosi and 84 kosi parikramas in Naimisharanya would be developed like Ayodhya. (File Photo)
While the geographical limits of the Mishrikh Naimisharanya municipality would be extended, the entire route of the panch kosi, 14 kosi and 84 kosi parikramas in Naimisharanya would be developed like Ayodhya. (File Photo)
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 09:22 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The religious town of Naimisharanya in UP’s Sitapur district, about 90 km from Lucknow, will see development on the lines of Ayodhya and Kashi as part of the state government’s policy to promote religious tourism.

The government has decided to develop Naimisharanya as Naimish Dham -a Vedic city and chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to acquire land for the project.

While the geographical limits of the Mishrikh Naimisharanya municipality would be extended, the entire route of the panch kosi, 14 kosi and 84 kosi parikramas in Naimisharanya would be developed like Ayodhya.

The state tourism, urban development, irrigation and PWD departments have been asked to prepare a tourism development plan for Naimisharanya.

Naimisharanya is among the most revered religious tourism destinations for Hindus. There are many places of mythological and spiritual significance here such as Maa Lalita Devi temple, Chakra, Vyas Gaddi, Soot Gaddi and Hanuman Garhi among others.

Lakhs of devotees visit this pilgrimage site every year, especially on occasion of Navratri and 14 kosi parikrama.

Yogi Adityanath government’s budget 2022-23 had focused on augmenting tourism related facilities in religious destinations across UP, including Ayodhya and Varanasi.

A provision of 250 crore was proposed in the budget for the chief minister’s ‘Tourist Places Scheme’ in which one prominent tourist destination would be developed in each assembly constituency.

SITES TO BE DEVELOPED

Chakra pilgrimage, Maa Lalita Devi Temple, Dadhichi Kund and Sita Kund would be developed in Naimisharanya in the first phase.

Rudravart Mahadev, Devdeshwar Temple and Kashi Kund would be developed in the second phase.

LUCKNOW-SITAPUR CONNECTIVITY

The CM instructed officials to start electric bus and helicopter services between Lucknow and Sitapur to facilitate travel to Naimish Dham for pilgrims.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The inquiry committees found that the engineers and other personnel found guilty issued temporary power connections of very low capacity for the construction of multi-storey residential and commercial apartments besides committing many other irregularities. (Pic for representation)

    Power connection scam in Noida: UPPCL sacks 3 engineers, bans pay hike of 13 others

    LUCKNOW The UP Power Corporation Ltd sacked three engineers and ordered a permanent ban on the salary hike of 13 other personnel, besides temporarily staying pay hike of one employee for their alleged involvement in the temporary power connection scam in Noida and Greater Noida. UPPCL chairman M Devraj issued orders to this effect here on Monday after a three-tier investigation against the accused.

  • The Uttarakhand police are making elaborate security arrangements for the Kanwar fair 2022 with aid from the central para-military forces (File Photo/HT)

    Drones to be used for monitoring Kanwar pilgrimage: Uttarakhand police

    To thwart terror attacks, violence and anti-social activity during the upcoming Kanwar fair, drones will be used by the Uttarakhand police to monitor the Mela zone, officials said on Monday. The monsoonal two-week Kanwar fair commences from July 14 onwards. A special Kanwar Mela Cell in charge has also been appointed for the first time. Inspector Bharti has been given charge of it.

  • Speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta.

    Haryana: Govt accords additional security to MLAs who received threat calls

    In the wake of five Haryana MLAs allegedly receiving threat calls recently, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday held a meeting with top brass of the state police and it was decided that they will be protected by four or five additional security personnel. The Speaker held a meeting with Director General of Police P K Agrawal, Additional DGP, CID, Alok Mittal, ADGP (Law and Order) Sandeep Khirwar and IG (Security) Saurabh Singh.

  • Bhagwani Devi, a 94-year-old woman from Haryana, poses for a photo as she wins a gold and two bronze medals for India at the World Masters Athletics Championships 2022, in Tampere, Finland. (ANI)

    Khattar congratulates 94-year-old gold medallist from Haryana

    Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday congratulated Bhagwani Devi, 94, for winning three medals, including a gold, in the 2022 World Masters Athletics Championships held in Finland. Bhagwani has won the gold in 100-metre race in the senior-citizen category at the athletics championships held in Tampere. Bhagwani also bagged a bronze medal in shot put. World Masters Athletics Championships was held in Tampere from June 29 - July 10.

  • A 36-year-old CISF jawan was cheated of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 lakh while updating Aadhaar card online in Kharghar. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    CISF jawan cheated of 1.50 lakh while updating Aadhaar card in Kharghar

    Kharghar police and Cyber Cell of Navi Mumbai are jointly investigating a case wherein a 36-year-old CISF jawan, who was trying to update his Aadhaar card online, was cheated of ₹1.50 lakh on Saturday. “Before linking, he had to update the Aadhaar card and hence he did a Google search on the nearest centres to update it. He found a mobile number and placed a call,” a police officer said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out