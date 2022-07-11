Religious tourism in UP: Naimisharanya to be developed on lines of Ayodhya and Kashi
LUCKNOW The religious town of Naimisharanya in UP’s Sitapur district, about 90 km from Lucknow, will see development on the lines of Ayodhya and Kashi as part of the state government’s policy to promote religious tourism.
The government has decided to develop Naimisharanya as Naimish Dham -a Vedic city and chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to acquire land for the project.
While the geographical limits of the Mishrikh Naimisharanya municipality would be extended, the entire route of the panch kosi, 14 kosi and 84 kosi parikramas in Naimisharanya would be developed like Ayodhya.
The state tourism, urban development, irrigation and PWD departments have been asked to prepare a tourism development plan for Naimisharanya.
Naimisharanya is among the most revered religious tourism destinations for Hindus. There are many places of mythological and spiritual significance here such as Maa Lalita Devi temple, Chakra, Vyas Gaddi, Soot Gaddi and Hanuman Garhi among others.
Lakhs of devotees visit this pilgrimage site every year, especially on occasion of Navratri and 14 kosi parikrama.
Yogi Adityanath government’s budget 2022-23 had focused on augmenting tourism related facilities in religious destinations across UP, including Ayodhya and Varanasi.
A provision of ₹250 crore was proposed in the budget for the chief minister’s ‘Tourist Places Scheme’ in which one prominent tourist destination would be developed in each assembly constituency.
SITES TO BE DEVELOPED
Chakra pilgrimage, Maa Lalita Devi Temple, Dadhichi Kund and Sita Kund would be developed in Naimisharanya in the first phase.
Rudravart Mahadev, Devdeshwar Temple and Kashi Kund would be developed in the second phase.
LUCKNOW-SITAPUR CONNECTIVITY
The CM instructed officials to start electric bus and helicopter services between Lucknow and Sitapur to facilitate travel to Naimish Dham for pilgrims.
