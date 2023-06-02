Remaining two idols of Ram Lalla to be installed in temple complex

Lucknow: The Ram Temple Trust has decided to use the two extra idols of Ram Lalla in the temple complex itself at suitable locations so that their sanctity is maintained. Construction work of the entire ground floor of the temple, including its sanctum-sanctorum, will be completed by the end of this year. Thereafter, construction of the first floor will start. (Pic for representation)

Out of three idols of Ram Lalla being carved in Ayodhya only the best will be installed at the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is consulting various priests to finalise the place in to install the remaining two idols of Ram Lalla.

“Two remaining idols of Ram Lalla will not be sent outside the temple. They will be respectfully installed at a suitable location within the temple complex,” said a member of the Trust.

According to a member of the Trust, one idol each could be installed on the first and second floors of the temple that will come up at a later stage.

“The first and second floors of Ram Temple will be equally magnificent. They could be perfect locations for the remaining two idols of Ram Lalla,” added the member.

Construction work of the entire ground floor of the temple, including its sanctum-sanctorum, will be completed by the end of this year. Thereafter, construction of the first floor will start.

Ganesh Bhatt of Karnataka will carve out Ram Lall’s idol from Nellikaru rocks (black stones) which are also known as Shyam shila or Krishna shila due to resemblance of their colour with Lord Krishna.

Satya Narayan Pandey of Rajasthan will chisel the idol from white Makrana marble stones. Famous sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Mysore will carve out the idol from another rock sourced from Karnataka.

The Trust will send an invite to PM Narendra Modi for the week-long long pran –pratishtha ceremony for installation of Ram Lalla’s idol which is proposed in January 2024.