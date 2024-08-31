Remodelling of IT and Lok Bandhu crossings on the anvil

Two major intersections—IT Chauraha and Lok Bandhu Chauraha—in the state capital are up for remodelling. Also, a safety audit of G20 Road near Janeshwar Mishra Park will be taken up. Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) vice-chairperson Prathmesh Kumar has issued instructions regarding the same in a meeting on Friday, according to an official note. A map of Lucknow’s IT Chauraha. (Sourced)

Kumar highlighted the high traffic load at the two intersections, particularly during peak hours, that causes traffic jams. As part of the plans, the stretch from Vivekanand Hospital to IT Chauraha will be extended by 1.5 metre on each side to 7.5 metre. While some traffic signals and electric poles will be removed, steps will be taken to increase the size of the rotary, according to the note.

Additionally, Kumar said vehicles were being parked haphazardly outside a commercial complex at IT Chauraha. Also, auto- and e-rickshaw drivers are allowed to pick and drop passengers there, which blocks a lane. As such, auto-rickshaws will be given a parking space at a prescribed distance.

Furthermore, Kumar said to prevent road accidents on G-20 Road, which connected Gomti Nagar Extension, Janeshwar Mishra Park and Shaheed Path, a safety audit of the entire route would be taken up. Signages for sharp turns, ramps, and slip roads will be installed on the stretch.

Meanwhile, officials said street vendors and other traders had illegally encroached the roads at Lokbandhu Square in Ashian. A campaign would be taken up to remove encroachment and construct road dividers, the LDA said in the note.