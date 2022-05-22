Removed from post, SP woman leader calls party ‘anti-Hindu, ‘anti-women’
Former Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Aligarh Mahila Sabha president Rubina Khanum called the Akhilesh Yadav-led party “anti-Hindu, anti-women and a party that indulged in appeasement politics”, on her removal from the post. She said that though the party cited “indiscipline” as the reason behind her removal from the presidentship of Mahila Sabha, Aligarh, the real reason was her recent comment on the Gyanvapi mosque. Rubina Khanum, of late, had been hogging headlines over her controversial statements on the Hijab and loudspeaker rows in quick succession.
Samajwadi Party state president Naresh Uttam Patel removed her from the post.
Rubina Khanum, in a video statement two days back, said: “I understand that the Hindu side is claiming that the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi was a temple in ancient times and some ruler forcibly demolished the temple and built the mosque. If the claim is proven right, then our Muslim community, religious leaders, Ulemas should hand over the land to the Hindu claimants”.
Citing her removal from the post following the Gyanvapi statement, Rubina told newspersons that when she made statements related to the Muslim community, the party did not find indiscipline in it but when she made the Gyanvapi statement, the party thought that it was “indiscipline”. She threatened to quit the party, calling it “anti-Hindu and anti-women and a party that indulged in appeasement politics”.
In mid-April, Rubina Khanum had created a controversy through her statement on loudspeaker in response to which the Aligarh police had filed an FIR at the Civil Lines police station.
Rubina Khanum had said, “Do not disturb Muslims. Do not interfere in our religion or else we (Muslim women) are not sitting wearing bangles. We in thousands will sit outside your temples and recite Quran on loudspeakers”. Her statement was allegedly in response to an announcement by some Hindu outfits that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques. During the peak of the Hijab row in February, Rubina had said: “Will chop off the arms of those who put hands on Hijab”.
-
Handover additional charge of schools to principals in their parent district: Punjab DGSE to DEOs
The Punjab Director General of School Education has asked all the district education officers in the state to make recommendations for giving additional charge of schools without heads to principals in their parent district. According to sources, the DEOs have submitted the lists of recommendations with the state department following which a principal might have to handle more than two schools in a district.
-
Mission Rozgar: Yogi govt mulling family card for each family
The Uttar Pradesh government is mulling making a family card of each family in the state, in a step towards fulfilling the promise of providing employment or self-employment opportunities to at least one person in every family in the next five years. These cards are finally to be linked to the Aadhar card too. Experts are engaged in brainstorming over the idea, said a government spokesperson in a statement.
-
His passion rides on 550+ vintage two-wheelers
Pune: HKenjalekick-started a path to his hobby in 1982 and the journey till 2022 drives home a museum with over 550 vintage bikes, with 95% in running condition. Vinit Prabhakar Kenjale, businessman, of Parvati hills has his name in the 2018 Limca Book of Records for the largest collection of two–wheelers, with the oldest dating back to the 1930s. Kenjale said, “My hunger for collecting scooters will always remain alive.”
-
Centre should buy imported coal, provide it to states at prevailing CIL price: AIPEF
Lucknow: The All India Power Engineers' Federation has demanded that the Centre take the responsibility to import foreign coal on government- to- government basis since state generation companies are in no way responsible for the coal crisis which has resulted from lack of coordination among ministries concerned. “For the coal shortage resulting from policy lapses on the part of the Central government, states must not be penalized,” he said.
-
As KMC drags heels, 150 oldest and biggest tortoises die in Kanpur’s historic pond
The historic tortoise pond behind the famous Panki temple has been home to the oldest and biggest tortoises for ages. Unfortunately, the tortoises are falling prey to the utter neglect of Kanpur Municipal Corporation and are dying in large numbers. “Is there a way to save these tortoises? I have written a number of times to the authorities about this issue; they did not heed,” said Surendra Maithani, BJP MLA from Govindnagar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics