Repertwahr Fest 2023: Music, delights, conversations and more

Musical conversations over ragas at the breakfast table were a regular affair at our house, said actor Namit Das when asked about his creative inclination during a talk session at Repertwahr Fest.

This year’s festival is not just high on culture, comedy, and music; in fact, the extravaganza is turning into a one-stop destination for Lucknowites.

The second day of the much-awaited fest of 2023 opened with the ‘Meet the Cast’ session. With actor-filmmaker-author Roshan Abbas as the moderator, the session revolved around the city, its culture and art.

The Lucknowite was in conversation with the A Suitable Boy (2020) and Choona actor Namit Das, poet-musician Nishant (Khwaab), poets-storytellers Priya Malik and Nayab Midha, theatre director Saurabh Nayyar and music director Shreedhar Naagraj.

While interacting with Das, Abbas shared that over the years, he has seen the former’s dedication to the craft.

“My love for the craft developed mainly due to my parents. Being born into a creatively inclined family was more the reason for my disposition. Musical conversations over ragas at the breakfast table were a regular affair at our house. But after saying that, I still had to struggle to make my parents, especially my father (noted singer Chandan Dass), who wanted me to complete my master’s in business administration degree and join a corporate job. That’s the dream he had, but I made all the effort and one day just said to him, ‘Papa, this corporate job is not worth it as I want to create myself as an artist,’” shared the versatile actor who is at the fest for a soundscape—an amalgamation of a poetry act with Khwaab.

Following the first event of the day was the literature session with Abbas in conversation with Malik and Midha.

The focus this year is on bringing culture, craft, entertainment, food, and shopping all under one roof at Fairydale Ground at LMC.

The Food Bazaar, with over a score of stalls offering a range of delicacies including Rahim ki Biryani, Sharma ki Chai, Mama’s cakes, will be there. Also, a craft bazaar with handiwork, décor, and jewelry items is getting a big thumbs-up from the crowd who are readily making the most of this colorful festival this year.