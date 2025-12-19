Search
Fri, Dec 19, 2025
Repertwahr Fest brings music, theatre, lit and more for Lucknow

Published on: Dec 19, 2025 05:56 am IST

On day one, visitors greeted by the theme anthem of the event - ‘Lucknow Bula Raha hai, aaiye huzoor’ - played by a city-based band

LUCKNOW The four-day Repertwahr Festival, a major cultural event in Lucknow featuring music, literature and theatre, began at Janeshwar Mishra Park here on Thursday. On day one, visitors were greeted by the theme anthem of the event - ‘Lucknow Bula Raha hai, aaiye huzoor’ - played by a city-based band.

Later, a sitar rendition by Chandulal Kalburgi had the audience grooving to his melodies. He played the timeless melodies of Bollywood – from ‘mera joota hai Japani’, ‘Mere sapnon ki rani’ to ‘Jai Ho’ and ‘Vaishnav Jan to’ and ‘Bella Ciao’.

This was followed by a play, ‘Mohan ka Masala’, that brought to life the world of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Pratik Gandhi reprised the role, portraying how a common man - Mohan - through various ups and downs of his life, became Mahatma. The play tried finding his diary after re-visiting places associated to him after several years - finding everything changed, people having photos of his old age in their pockets in the form of currency notes. In the journey, the character shared experiences that shaped the Mahatma’s future.

People also enjoyed a Sufi night with singer Deveshi Sahgal rendering various Sufi songs, including ‘Nigahen milane ko jee chahta hai’ and ‘Saaware’, leaving the audience spellbound.

