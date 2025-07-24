Research must for new tech in medicine: Pathak

Research is necessary for providing better and advanced treatment to patients, said deputy CM Brajesh Pathak at the 19th Foundation Day of the Centre of BioMedical Research (CBMR), on Wednesday. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak at the event in Lucknow on Wednesday (Sourced)

Pathak said, “New medicine, implants and technology are required and CBMR is playing a vital role in this. CBMR is being developed as a national translational research institute. To increase patents research and collaboration with international institutes should be given preference.”

Pathak lauded the centre’s role in advancing neuroimaging, biomarker discovery, drug discovery, molecular diagnostics, translational medicine, and its commitment to developing affordable healthcare solutions.

Professor Alok Dhawan, director of CBMR, presented a detailed report highlighting the institute’s achievements over the past year. He underlined the Centre’s increasing focus on IPR generation, innovation ecosystems, and cross-disciplinary partnerships with both national and international institutions. He reiterated CBMR’s mission to support affordable, accessible, and advanced healthcare solutions through sustained scientific inquiry and innovation.

On the occasion, the “CBMR Research Publication Award” was conferred to elevate and encourage the culture of high-impact scientific research among CBMR faculty members. As the guest of honour, professor Sanjeev Misra, vice-chancellor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU), Lucknow, felicitated six distinguished faculty members of CBMR with this prestigious award, acknowledging their contributions and achievements in biomedical research.

During the function, memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed between the CBMR and four prestigious institutions—Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow; Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), New Delhi; AIIMS – Rae Bareli and Amity University Lucknow Campus. These collaborations are expected to significantly strengthen CBMR’s capacity for impactful translational research.