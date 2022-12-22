Resolve to ensure clean Ganga will be fulfilled before Kumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the resolve for ‘aviral-nirmal’ (uninterrupted and clean) flow of the Ganga will be fulfilled before the Prayagraj Kumbh-2025.

Reviewing the progress of the Namami Gange project, Yogi Adityanath directed officials to expedite the installation of sewage treatment plants (STP) to check pollution in the river.

“Efforts should be made for urban solid waste management to ensure uninterrupted and clean flow of all the rivers, including the Ganga,” he said. Yogi Adityanath also said Arth Ganga would become a major source of livelihood for the villagers settled on the Ganga banks.

“With the target of 3% contribution to GDP (Gross Domestic Product) from Arth Ganga, we have to make concerted efforts to develop it as a model with the help of experts,” the chief minister said.

Arth Ganga is a concept focusing on the sustainable development of the Ganga and its surrounding areas.

Yogi Adityanath described the Ganga as a unique gift of nature to Uttar Pradesh.

“It is the central point of our faith and also the mainstay of the economy. Satisfactory results have been achieved in the ongoing Namami Gange project under the guidance of the Prime Minister. People’s cooperation is also being received in this campaign. Dolphins have returned to the Ganga. Technology is being used to clean water bodies,” he said.

The Namami Gange project has been launched for the Ganga as well as for its tributaries.

Effective efforts have been made to stop dirty water from flowing into the Ganga in Jajmau and Sisamau in Kanpur. Today, these have been developed as selfie points, he said.

He asked for efforts to develop river cruise and wildlife tourism by encouraging water sports/camping facilities along the riverbank.

“The ghats on the Ganga banks are considered holy. There are many pilgrimage sites, places of historical and cultural importance along its banks. We should promote tourism in these areas. There is immense potential for adventure and water sports tourism. There has been an inspiring effort in this direction in Varanasi. We should develop the model of river cruise and wildlife tourism with facilities for water sport and camping along the river bank,” he said.

Farmers should be motivated to go for natural farming, he said.

“To increase the income of farmers and promote organic farming, the state government has encouraged natural farming on both banks of the Ganga. Twenty-seven districts in the state are connected with the Ganga. A special campaign has been launched for natural farming in seven districts of Bundelkhand. At present, natural farming is being done on about 85,000 hectares of land. Production has been good. A state-level Natural Agriculture Board has also been constituted. More and more farmers should join natural farming,” he said.

