Results of Lucknow Central, Cantt likely to be out first

LUCKNOW Results of Lucknow Central and Cantt assembly constituencies are likely to come in earlier as compared to the other seven constituencies of Lucknow going by the number of rounds of counting, said senior district administration officials on Wednesday.

Results of Sarojini Nagar and Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) assembly constituencies are likely to be announced in the last, they said.

There will be 26 rounds of vote counting for Lucknow Central and 27 rounds of counting for the Cantt constituency, so the results of these two will be announced first. As many as 31 rounds of counting will be done for Lucknow East constituency and 32 rounds of counting each for Mohanlalganj, Malihabad and Lucknow West. Thereafter, the results of these constituencies will be finalized, said a senior official. The Bakshi Ka Talab constituency will see 37 rounds of counting and its results will be announced accordingly.

He said the largest number of rounds of counting – 44 – will be held for Sarojini Nagar constituency and subsequently the result is likely to be announced later in the day.

Most of the nine assembly seats in Lucknow district are likely to witness a contest between the BJP and the SP. While the ruling party is trying to retain its seats, the opposition party is leaving no stone unturned to regain the seats it had lost to the BJP in 2017.

Of the nine constituencies, except Mohanlalganj, all others are currently with the BJP. The Mohanlalganj seat is with the SP after its candidate Ambrish Singh Pushkar bagged 71,574 votes, defeating BSP’s Rambahadur Rawat by a margin of 530 votes, in 2017 elections.