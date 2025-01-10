‘Review of 1978 Sambhal riots underway, but finding old documents a tall order’

LUCKNOW The district and police administration in Sambhal has initiated the process of revisiting the 1978 riots in Sambhal when it was part of Moradabad district, but officials are facing difficulties in collecting details of FIRs, chargesheets and court documents related to the violence, said Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, divisional commissioner, Moradabad. The probe will also aim to uncover the actual number of people displaced due to the riots, said sources. (Pic for representation)

Earlier, the UP government had sought a report related to the riots that erupted in Sambhal town nearly 46 years ago on March 29, 1978, and lasted many days, leading to several deaths and injuries as well as registration of 169 cases.

“Sambhal district authorities have been directed to collect all documents related to deaths and injuries in 1978 riots, FIRs lodged, chargesheets filed, court documents related to legal proceedings initiated in the matter and what was conclusive end to the cases,” said the divisional commissioner.

He said officials are trying to approach the victims’ families, hoping they will have some records.

According to sources, the joint investigation by the Sambhal police and administration will not only focus on determining the actual death toll in the 1978 riots, but also disclose names of accused involved in the violence who have so far remained unidentified or whose roles were suppressed due to political reasons. The probe will also aim to uncover the actual number of people displaced due to the riots, said sources.

The official death toll in the 1978 Sambhal riots was reported as 24. However, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had last month stated that 184 people were collectively burnt alive, and many were rendered homeless during the riots.

On Thursday, SP (Sambhal) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi claimed that no re-investigation is launched, and the state government only sought a report on the 1978 Sambhal riots in a week’s time.