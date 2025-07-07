Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Reward on absconding Pratapgarh SP leader increased to 50K

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 05:06 AM IST

प्रयागराज रेंज के पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर जनरल ने समजावादी पार्टी के नेता गुलशन यादव पर ₹50,000 का इनाम बढ़ाया, जो गैंगस्टर्स एक्ट के तहत फरार हैं।

Inspector general of police (IG), Prayagraj range, Ajay Kumar Mishra has increased the 25,000 reward announced on Samajwadi Party (SP)’s acting district unit president Gulshan Yadav, who is absconding in a case of selling mangoes from an orchard that was seized under the Gangsters Act, to 50,000.

The case was registered at Manikpur police station of Pratapgarh district last year. (For Representation)
The case was registered at Manikpur police station of Pratapgarh district last year. (For Representation)

The case was registered at Manikpur police station of Pratapgarh district last year. In the last week of July, superintendent of police (SP), Pratapgarh, Anil Kumar had announced a cash reward of 25,000 on the SP leader.

Earlier, on June 19, taking action against Yadav under the Gangsters Act, Sangramgarh police had seized a plot bought in the name of his wife Seema Yadav in Lucknow. On April 23, the Pratapgarh DM had ordered the confiscation of Gulshan Yadav’s properties under the Gangsters Act.

In accordance with the order, Sangramgarh police seized the 187.95 sq. metre plot in Sharda Nagar South City, Lucknow. Its value is reported to be around 1.10 crore. Besides, Yadav’s house worth around 1 crore was seized by district administration officials in Kunda on May 4.

This house was also in the name of Yadav’s wife Seema Yadav. Prior to this, Gulshan Yadav’s three bank accounts were seized by the administration. In view of Yadav’s criminal antecedents, the Pratapgarh DM had ordered confiscation of his properties worth over 7 crore.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Reward on absconding Pratapgarh SP leader increased to 50K
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On