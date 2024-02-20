Rikki Kej sways GBC stage, wins hearts

The second day of the groundbreaking ceremony witnessed a captivating performance by three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Rikki Kej and his talented band. Rikki Kej performs on the GBC stage in Lucknow on Tuesday (HT Photo)

Taking centre stage at the main hangar of the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, the audience were treated to a mesmerising presentation that began with reverential praise of the sacred Ganga. The musical journey extended to a heartfelt tribute to Lord Shiva, as Rikki Kej on keyboard, Siddharth on guitar, Varsha Shree on flute, and Pramath Kiran on drums, and soulful singing of Sudhir Yaduvanshi, created a harmonious symphony that resonated with the attendees.

Meanwhile, Bollywood singer Rasika Shekhar graced the stage with her enchanting renditions, including emotionally charged performances of ‘Kaun Kehta hai Bhagwan Aate Nahi’, ‘Tum Mira ke Jaise Bulatte Nahi’. She also played the flute on several songs.

She was backed by a skilled ensemble comprising Jigar Shah on drums, Chaitanya on guitar, Archit Shah on keyboard, and Vivian D’Souza and Karn Chitra Deshmukh on various instruments. Rasika left an indelible mark on the audience.

Meanwhile, folk artists and dancers dazzled at multiple stages throughout the city. Artistes presented numerous folk dances, including Mayur, Faruvahi, Avadhi, Rai, Bamarasiya, and more. Banti Rana and his team from Pilibhit showcased Tharu folk dance, Rajesh Sharma and team from Mathura presented Mayur folk dance, and Umesh Kannojiya and team from Azamgarh presented Dhoobia folk dance. The diverse array of performances continued to dazzle spectators, creating an unforgettable experience during the groundbreaking ceremony.