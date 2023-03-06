Rise in viral infection cases: 16 patients of H3N2 influenza hospitalised in U.P.’s Kanpur

Amid rising cases of viral infection here, 16 confirmed patients of H3N2 influenza, including three in serious condition, were admitted to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) government hospital on Monday. The patients have symptoms of cough, nausea, sore throat, shortness of breath, body ache and diarrhoea. (For Representation)

Confirming it, Prof JS Kushwaha, head of medicine department at the hospital, said of the 16 patients seven had issues with breathing, high fever and incessant coughing. In two patients, the oxygen level was fluctuating and three others were on oxygen support, he said, adding these three patients were being shifted to intensive care unit (ICU).

Cases with flu-like symptoms, including high fever, persistent cough and acute respiratory issues, have been reported in Kanpur in large numbers for the last one month. H3N2, a sub type of influenza A, has been spreading for over a month now. It attacks mostly children under 15 and elderly people Pregnant women, people with asthma and diabetes are also vulnerable to it, say doctors.

“The paediatric outpatient department (OPD) at LLR hospital has been receiving over 500 patients a day for more than a month now,” said a senior doctor. “Meanwhile, the health department has issued an advisory to doctors to treat patients while wearing mask,” said Dr Kushwaha.

“The patients have symptoms of cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, shortness of breath, body ache, diarrhoea. The fever goes in five to seven days but cough can persist for more than three weeks,” he added. Moreover, doctors said fever has been relapsing in many children. Dr Kushwaha said treatment was being done in accordance with ICMR guidelines. He advised patients to avoid taking antibiotics.