New Varanasi mayor wins poll on debut

Tiwari, who joined the party in 2014, has just won his debut poll contest. Born on June 30, 1971 in Ballia, Tiwari now lives in Varanasi’s Chhittupura Sigra. He has completed BA and LLB degrees and even holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

Although he started his political career with the Congress, he soon changed his affiliations before the 2014 general elections. It didn’t take him long to carve a niche for himself in the BJP.

Impressed with his work as the two-time Kashi region BJP working committee member, the party leadership promoted him as the region’s party secretary. Thereafter, there’s no stopping his juggernaut.

He actively worked to strengthen the party’s cadre in Varanasi in the 2017 and 2022 assembly elections, and the 2019 general elections. As a result, he enjoys a good rapport with the party top leadership.

Though there were many aspirants, the party chose Tiwari as its mayor face for he better suited the political equations.

“I will ensure the development of Kashi with a special focus on cleanliness,” Tiwari said after his election.