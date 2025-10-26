Rising crime, multiple murders reported in Prayagraj since September last

Since late September, the district has witnessed a disturbing rise in violent crime, including multiple murders, alongside viral audio and video clips allegedly showing police personnel involved in extortion. Police action so far has included suspensions and cash rewards for information on absconding suspects.

On October 23, near All Saints Cathedral, a media-associated person was allegedly stabbed to death with a chopper. Two days earlier, roadways contractual worker Ravindra Kumar was killed in broad daylight at Mundera Toll Plaza after assailants allegedly smashed his head with a brick. Despite protests and road blockades, no arrests have been made.

On October 19, in Rajrooppur, a Jaguar allegedly driven by an inebriated person crashed into an overcrowded street, damaging vehicles and injuring six people. Electrician Pradeep Patel died in the accident.

Other incidents include the September 26 night killing of a history-sheeter in Allahpur, the September 27 stabbing of former army personnel Amar Singh in Mohani Square, and the October 13 kidnapping and killing of 16-year-old Hasnain.

An audio clip allegedly revealed Inspector Virendra Singh of Nawabganj police station extorting drivers of JCBs and tractors. Singh was suspended following the recordings. Another clip showed head constable Ashok Upadhyay of Bamhrauli police post claiming the outpost’s functioning was controlled from a nearby dhaba and slapping a complainant. He, too, was suspended.

Joint commissioner Ajaypal Sharma said, “Action is being initiated against all culprits, whether men in uniform or criminals. Checking at busy spots is being intensified to curtail drunken driving and arrest unlawful people. Cash rewards have been announced to ensure the quick apprehension of the absconding accused.”