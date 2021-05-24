RLD raises issue of Covid waste being dumped in river, water bodies

: The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has drawn the attention of the chief minister Yogi Adityanath over Covid waste being dumped into the Gomti river. The RLD has also demanded that a committee be set up to ascertain the potential risk of such waste being dumped in the river or lakes and ponds or other water bodies in rural areas.

RLD national spokesman Anupam Mishra said the chief minister must issue directives to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to take necessary steps to check such dumping of waste. He has also said a high-level committee be set up to study the potential risk arising out of such Covid waste being dumped in water bodies across the state.

Mishra said a proper study must be conducted to check whether Covid’s “genetic material” is not growing in water bodies.

“This cannot be ruled out because the water and sewage from patients’ homes and hospitals are being drained into the river, drains, ponds and lakes without further treatment. This may lead to a terrible situation post Covid as then it could lead to a drinking water crisis,” he said.