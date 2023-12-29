RMLIMS convocation: Farmer’s son achieves medical degree to serve his village

Harman Singh, the son of a farmer and a 2020 MBBS graduate, received the Institute Subject medal in Pharmacology and a gold medal for standing first in the second professional examination. For Representation Only (HT File Photo)

“My village had no doctor, and neither did the nearby villages, so I decided to become one. Today, my father and mother are proud of me,” said Harman after the first convocation ceremony of the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) on Friday. A total of 29 medals were distributed to meritorious students.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Harman shared, “My house is near Kartaniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS), and basic facilities, such as school, are far away. I traveled 80 kilometers daily to reach school and back. My father invested all his earnings and savings in my education, and I am happy to have earned the degree and medal.”

“I would say consistency is the key to success. Those who fight every odd are called warriors,” added Harman, who now plans to pursue post-graduation in medicine and aims to work in the government sector to serve a maximum number of people.

Shaurya Gupta who received the Institute Subject Medal in General Medicine, General Surgery, Paediatrics, and a Gold Medal for standing first in the Final Professional Part-II Examination, said, “I believe hard work is the only way to success.”

“My father wanted me to become a doctor. I will join the government sector,” added Gupta, the son of a lawyer.

Sumedha Gupta, awarded the Chancellor’s Medal for being the Best Undergraduate All-Round student, expressed her wish to become a physician. “I am interested in research, hence will opt for the government sector,” she stated.