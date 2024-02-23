RMLIMS tells OPD staffers to keep cellphones away while at work

Computer operators at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) who work at OPD counters have been instructed to keep their mobile phones away during peak hours from 8 am to 10 am when OPD tickets are issued. For Representation Only (HT File)

“This measure aims to ensure no hindrance occurs in the registration process for patients,” stated the office order issued by Dr Vikram Singh, the medical superintendent of the institute. According to the order, employees are required to deposit their cell phones with two designated colleagues who will manage them during their shifts.

The institute receives over 2500 patients daily who require registration at the OPD block to consult a doctor, undergo tests, and receive medication. With 1000 beds available, the OPD operates from 8 am, and until 10 am, it experiences peak footfall, resulting in long queues for registration. The order was issued after it was observed that cellphone use was causing unnecessary delays in the registration process.

Employees not only use their phones for personal matters but also receive calls from acquaintances seeking registration, further slowing down the queue. As each registration takes over two minutes to complete in person, handling them over the phone consumes even more time. Some outsourced employees have raised objections to the office order.

Dr AK Jain, the institute’s spokesperson, said, “Efforts are underway to enhance hospital services. If outsourced staff encounter any issues, they can raise them with their employment agency.”