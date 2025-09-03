RMLIMS to start bone marrow transplant for children

Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) in the state capital is set to start bone marrow transplant in its Haematology department within the next three months for children battling blood disorders. Preparations for the procedure are underway and screening of patients has already begun, officials said on Tuesday. Bone marrow transplant is a vital treatment for children diagnosed with thalassemia, aplastic anaemia, and leukaemia (Sourced)

According to Dr Subrat Chandra, registrar and head of the blood and transfusion medicine department, 224 children are currently registered with the haematology department. Of these, 80 have been found suitable for transplant following detailed medical and genetic tests. The department provides treatment for children up to 15 years of age.

Dr Chandra said the institute has appointed both regular and contractual doctors, along with trained staff, to handle the transplant process. Procurement of required equipment and resources is in progress.

He added that bone marrow transplant is a vital treatment for children diagnosed with thalassemia, aplastic anaemia, and leukaemia, as it can give them a chance at recovery and longer survival.

The availability of this procedure at RMLIMS is also expected to lower treatment costs compared to private hospitals, while allowing patients to receive advanced care within Lucknow instead of travelling to other cities.