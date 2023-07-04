Road caves in after downpour, car gets stuck

LUCKNOW Overnight heavy rain caused a road cave-in in front of Balrampur Hospital on Tuesday. A car passing through the area got stuck into the pit and had to be pulled out using a crane. There were no injuries to the driver, said witnesses. Heavy rain caused a road cave-in in front of Balrampur Hospital on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“We swung into action after getting information about the incident. Sewer pipes were laid here by a private company under the smart city project. The company has been asked to repair the road,” said Pankaj Singh, additional municipal commissioner.

However, corporator from JC Bose ward, Sayyed Yawar Hussain ‘Reshu’, said guidelines for laying sewer lines were not being followed properly, as a result of which, road cave-ins were becoming common. He sought an inquiry into such incidents.

In November last year, a part of the road on the Mama Crossing-Gulacheen Mandir route in Vikas Nagar had caved in.

At that time, the PWD and the Jal Sansthan had passed the buck on each other for the cave-in. The road was constructed by the PWD and the Jal Sansthan’s sewer line was passing through the middle of this road. The soil under the road was washed out due to the breach of the trunk line.

