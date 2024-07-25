Road to Lko’s Haider Canal: Delayed construction on 900m track to restart shortly

Work on the 900-meter road linking the 1090 intersection to the old DG office (in Dalibagh), will begin in a few days, a Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) official said on Thursday. The Haider Canal road starting from the 1090 intersection flyover going towards old DG office in Dalibagh (HT Photo)

A two-lane road is going to be developed here. Work had been on hold for three months after it began, due to several issues that arose at the construction site.

Arising issues

In an official letter, the LDA noted that during work on the proposed road, it was found that power cables had been laid very superficially by the electricity department. This poses a risk of accidents during excavation.

The proposed road also intersects two staff quarters and pump houses of the irrigation department, which will need to be moved, the LDA letter notes.

The project started on March 15, and the expected date for its completion is September 14. The total cost of the project is estimated to be around ₹279 lakh.

Setting up streetlights is also part of the project, executive engineer, LDA, Navneet Sharma said. Also, he said work will commence in the next 1-2 days.

Another LDA official said that the work got delayed because of several problems which arose at the site, including, NOCs from the departments concerned were not received.

Now, the irrigation department has to give its NOC for the construction of the road on their land. After the NOC is received by the irrigation department, work will begin.

A letter from the LDA, dated July 25, has informed the company carrying out the work that an NOC has also been obtained from the district administration for the transportation of soil for earth filling.

In another letter, the LDA has said that some illegal construction coming up along the banks of the Haider Canal be identified and acted upon by the irrigation department.