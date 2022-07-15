Road widening in Ayodhya: Demolition drive to continue, traders urged to approach admn for redressal of issues

LUCKNOW The Ayodhya administration on Friday urged traders not to oppose the demolition drive for the road widening project in the temple town and asked them to approach authorities for redressal of their issues after constituting groups, based on nature of their problems.

A joint meeting was held between the district administration and traders to address issues of the latter affected by the road widening project of the state government. A large number of traders led by trader leader Nandlal Gupta were present in the meeting.

Amit Singh, additional district magistrate (administration), advised traders to constitute groups, based on nature of their problems, and thereafter approach the administration for redressal.

“We want the administration to address our problems first and thereafter start demolition drive,” said Gupta.

“However, the administration wants to continue the drive and simultaneously resolve our problems. We have accepted the proposal of the local administration as we have no other option,” he added.

The district administration had on Thursday begun a demolition drive for the road widening project in the temple town. As the squad reached Sanskrit Vidyalay in Bada Sthan area and razed a part of the school building, traders reached there and opposed the drive.

TRADERS’ ISSUES

*Around 350 shopkeepers will be affected by the road widening project

*Shops from Shringar Haat barrier up to Ram Janmabhoomi will be demolished

*Shops that would partially remain after demolition

*Vacant land (of shop owners) behind demolished shops

*Traders who will be displaced after the demolition drive

*As majority of shops are on rent, there is also dispute between shop owners and tenants