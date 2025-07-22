RO/ARO exam on July 27: STF, intel agencies roped in to stop paper leak, keep solvers in check

The state government has assigned key responsibilities to the Special Task Force (STF), intelligence agencies, and the police department to nip any malpractices in the bud, ahead of the review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO) examination scheduled for July 27, a release shared by the government on Tuesday, read. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has already put in place unprecedented security measures to ensure the exam is held with complete fairness and transparency.

In the release, a senior government official informed that the STF has been specifically directed to monitor sensitive exam centres already identified. He said the state government has issued strict instructions to track and monitor individuals with a history of disrupting examinations, including known cheats and repeat offenders. Those previously involved in examination-related crimes and currently out on bail will be kept under special surveillance.

Additionally, the STF will keep a close watch on social media platforms, including open forums as well as private messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, which are often exploited to spread rumours or coordinate illegal activities.

Dedicated teams will monitor coaching institutes during the examination period, and any suspicious activities will be immediately reported to the concerned agencies for quick action.

Police forces will be deployed at every exam centre to maintain peace and conduct strict frisking of candidates to ensure no banned items are carried inside. Armed guards and senior officers will be present throughout the process — from taking confidential exam papers out of the treasury to dispatching answer sheets after the exam.

If any candidate or person is found using unfair means during the exam, strict legal action will be taken under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Officials have been given clear instructions to follow all protocols. A senior officer will be appointed to coordinate between the UPPSC and the STF on the day of the exam.

Additionally, in every district, the district police chief will directly oversee arrangements. The exam will be held in all 75 districts of the state on July 27 in a single shift from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Over 10.76 lakh candidates are expected to appear, and 2,382 exam centres have been set up across the state. Each district magistrate has been appointed as the nodal officer to monitor all arrangements and take quick decisions when needed.