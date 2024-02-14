RO/ARO exam ‘paper leak’: UPPSC initiates internal probe

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has initiated an internal investigation into the allegations of question paper leak in the review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO) examination conducted by it on Sunday. The test was conducted for recruitment to 334 posts of RO and 77 posts of ARO. (Getty Images/For representation)

The commission has also requested an investigation by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF).

STF officials, meanwhile, stated that they would investigate the matter if the state government issued a direction in this regard. They said the allegations were made on a complaint that stated the sealed question paper had been opened a little before the examination at a centre. However, aspirants and some student organisations had alleged that the question paper had been leaked hours before the exam started.

Meanwhile, the UPPSC has formed an internal committee and tasked it with scrutinising the conduct of the examination and addressing the candidates’ complaints of a paper leak.

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had expressed his concerns regarding the incident, suggesting a conspiracy by the dispensation. In a X post on Sunday, Yadav wrote, “Review officer’s exam paper was also leaked in Uttar Pradesh. This seems to be a conspiracy of the BJP government with the future of the candidates because this government does not want to provide jobs to the unemployed.”

On February 9, the Rajya Sabha passed ‘The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024’ aimed at curbing leaks, malpractices as well as organised malpractices in recruitment examinations like UPSC, SSC etc. and entrance tests such as NEET, JEE, and CUET.

The Bill, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, will now become a law.

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh said the Bill will ensure more transparency and time-bound selection process and provide level-playing field. The government would encourage the States to adopt the Bill, he added.

